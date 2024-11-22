Giftee Acquires Majority Stake in YouGotaGift

giftee, Inc. (JP:4449) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Giftee Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 91% stake in YouGotaGift.com Ltd., an e-gift platform, for approximately 4,446 million yen, with plans to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary by March 2028. The acquisition was partially funded through a loan from Mizuho Bank, and YouGotaGift’s financial results will be consolidated into Giftee’s accounts starting FY2025. This strategic move is expected to integrate YouGotaGift’s operations and enhance Giftee’s market presence.

For further insights into JP:4449 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.