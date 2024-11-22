Giftee Acquires Majority Stake in YouGotaGift

giftee, Inc. (JP:4449) has released an update.
Giftee Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 91% stake in YouGotaGift.com Ltd., an e-gift platform, for approximately 4,446 million yen, with plans to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary by March 2028. The acquisition was partially funded through a loan from Mizuho Bank, and YouGotaGift’s financial results will be consolidated into Giftee’s accounts starting FY2025. This strategic move is expected to integrate YouGotaGift’s operations and enhance Giftee’s market presence.
