GIC Private Cuts Stake in Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS)

Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.52MM shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.86MM shares and 6.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thoughtworks Holding is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

The projected annual revenue for Thoughtworks Holding is $1,493MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thoughtworks Holding. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWKS is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 80,622K shares. The put/call ratio of TWKS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,479K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,551K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 86.60% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 3,403K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,263K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 85.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,261K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,402K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares, representing a decrease of 33.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWKS by 70.03% over the last quarter.

Thoughtworks Holding Background Information

Thoughtworks Holding Background Information

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks is 9,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, the Company has delivered extraordinary impact together with its clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

