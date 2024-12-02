News & Insights

Stocks

Gibus S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gibus S.p.A. (IT:GBUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gibus S.p.A., a leader in high-end outdoor design, has continued its share buyback program by acquiring 853 shares, equating to 0.017% of its share capital, at an average price of €7.40 per share. This initiative reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and enhance shareholder value. Gibus is renowned for its innovative, fully automated outdoor solutions, which are driving its growth in Italy and across Europe.

For further insights into IT:GBUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.