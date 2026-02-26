Markets
ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

February 26, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.8 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $47.3 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.7 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $268.7 million from $231.6 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.8 Mln. vs. $47.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $268.7 Mln vs. $231.6 Mln last year.

*Q4 earnings from continuing operations

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has initiated guidance.

For fiscal 2026, Gibraltar Industries expects net profit of $2.40 to $2.80 per share, less than the $3.25 per share of fiscal 2025.

Excluding items, earnings are anticipated to be $3.65 to $4.05 per share, compared with $3.92 per share in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 17.6% to 17.8%, compared with 16.3% of fiscal 2025.

Gibraltar Industries projects sales of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion, higher than $1.14 billion in 2025.

