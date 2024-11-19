Gibb River Diamonds Advances Diverse Exploration Projects

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited, an ASX-listed exploration and development company, is advancing its diverse portfolio with projects in gold, diamonds, and uranium. The company holds promising assets, including the Ellendale Diamond Project and the Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia, with a market capitalization of $7.7 million. As of September, Gibb River Diamonds has $1.4 million in cash, supporting its ongoing exploration activities.

