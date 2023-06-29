Giardia in Dogs: Complete Guide

Along with ticks, fleas and heartworm, there’s another parasitic organism that can cause a host of problems for dogs.

Giardia (also known as giardiasis) is an intestinal infection caused by a parasite that can affect dogs, cats and humans.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, Giardia infects roughly 10% to 30% of dogs, with a higher rate of infection in younger animals.

Once a dog becomes infected, it can be challenging to completely clear a Giardia infection. There are things dog owners can do to help prevent the infection in the first place, and steps they can take to help alleviate their dog’s symptoms

What Is Giardia in Dogs?

Giardia is a common infection that occurs in the intestines of dogs and leads to severe diarrhea.

“Giardia is spread by swallowing infectious cysts found in the poop, or feces, of dogs,” says Dr. Kathleen Chiu, D.V.M., veterinarian and partner doctor at Hometown Veterinary Partners in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Giardia has two forms:

Trophozoites: Parasites that live in the intestines of infected dogs Cysts: Trophozoites that are protected by an outer shell and then shed in an infected dog’s stool

Unfortunately, given their outer shell, cysts are hardy and can survive in the environment for months, especially in colder weather.

“The most common ways for your dog to become infected are playing in contaminated soil and cleaning themselves, drinking contaminated water (creeks, ponds), and being in contact with infected feces,” Chiu says.

Prevention of Giardia in dogs

There are ways that owners can prevent Giardia infection in their dogs:

Wash your hands often

Disinfect the environment that may contain Giardia

Dispose of feces properly

Prevent dogs from ingesting potentially contaminated water, food, or soil

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Giardia?

Thankfully, with proper care and treatment, most dogs will recover from a Giardia infection, says Dr. Anna Massey, V.M.D., emergency veterinarian and director of critical care at Red Bank Veterinary Hospitals in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

“Some [dogs] are not even symptomatic and diagnosis is made incidentally,” says Massey. “The most life-threatening aspect of Giardia would be untreated diarrhea that progresses and could lead to serious dehydration from intestinal fluid loss.”

The prognosis depends on various factors such as your dog’s overall health, the severity of the infection and whether any complications arise.

“For elderly dogs, puppies, or dogs with immunodeficiencies, the risk of complications and even death is possible,” adds Dr. Jamie Richardson, D.V.M., head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Giardia

One of the biggest challenges with treating and preventing the spread of Giardia is that dogs don’t often exhibit symptoms and typically continue to have a normal appetite and energy levels.

“Dogs with Giardia frequently don’t exhibit any symptoms and the Giardia is only discovered through testing of the dog’s stool,” Richardson says. “Because Giardia lives in the intestine, most of the symptoms are related to defecation.”

Signs and symptoms of Giardia can include the following:

Acute or sudden onset of diarrhea

Soft or water stool with mucus

Abdominal discomfort

Excessive, foul-smelling gas

Poor coat condition

In severe cases, dogs may exhibit the following signs and symptoms:

Lethargy due to dehydration

Weight loss

Decreased appetite

Dehydration

Vomiting

Is Giardia Covered by Pet Insurance?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of treating Giardia depends entirely on your specific coverage plan.

“For acute infections, many insurance companies will cover the diagnosis and treatment of Giardia,” says Richardson. “If your pet has been diagnosed with recurring Giardia prior to obtaining insurance, this may be labeled as a ‘pre-existing condition’ and not covered.”

It’s important that you review the terms and conditions of your pet insurance policy or contact the insurance provider directly to get a better understanding of what is covered by your pet insurance.

What are the Stages of Giardia in Dogs?

The stages of Giardia can look different depending on the dog, but in general, they follow this path:

Stage 1: The dog comes in contact with Giardia cysts in feces, contaminated water, soil, etc. and swallows the cysts.

The dog comes in contact with Giardia cysts in feces, contaminated water, soil, etc. and swallows the cysts. Stage 2: The cysts release trophozoites in the dog’s small intestine and reproduce by binary fission (splitting in two).

The cysts release trophozoites in the dog’s small intestine and reproduce by binary fission (splitting in two). Stage 3: Trophozoites are now free-swimming and attach themselves to the dog’s intestine to feed off their nutrients. This can lead to severe diarrhea, causing dehydration.

Trophozoites are now free-swimming and attach themselves to the dog’s intestine to feed off their nutrients. This can lead to severe diarrhea, causing dehydration. Stage 4: The trophozoites become encysted again and leave the colon in feces, further contaminating the environment.

How to Test for Giardia In Dogs

Even though there are some at-home Giardia tests, it’s highly recommended that you have your vet conduct a fecal test to accurately and reliably determine if your dog has Giardia.

“Diarrhea in dogs should be evaluated by a veterinarian,” says Chiu. “There are many things that can cause diarrhea in pet dogs showing similar signs. Depending on the age of the pet and severity of the symptoms, several tests may be performed.”

Chiu adds that there are several types of tests that vets can use to determine if your dog has been infected with Giardia, including:

Fecal flotation: This involves looking for floating cysts or other parasite eggs.

This involves looking for floating cysts or other parasite eggs. Fecal wet slide: Can help see swimming trophozoites

Can help see swimming trophozoites Fecal sample stain: Looking directly for cysts or trophozoites

Looking directly for cysts or trophozoites Rapid ELISA test: Can detect Giardia when not visible to the eye

Can detect Giardia when not visible to the eye PCR test: Checks the stool for Giardial DNA

“Many veterinarians also recommend performing routine fecal analysis (usually flotation) every six months in pet dogs which can help screen for asymptomatic dogs to prevent further contamination of the environment,” says Dr. Chiu.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Giardia

The total cost for treating Giardia in dogs will vary depending on a variety of factors, including:

Where you live

Severity of the Giardia infection

How much testing is required to confirm a Giardia diagnosis

“Typically, if the infection isn’t too severe, Giardia is treated on an outpatient basis with the vet providing medication,” says Dr. Gerald Buchoff, D.V.M., and veterinarian at Longevity Veterinary Center in Whippany, New Jersey.

On average, the total cost for outpatient treatment for Giardia can range from $100-$300.

The total costs can include the following:

Diagnostic tests: $50 to $150

Medications: $50 to $200

Follow-up visits and rechecks: $40 to $150

If the dog is very sick, severely dehydrated and unwilling to eat or drink, then it will likely require hospitalization with IV fluids and medications, which can push the costs to anywhere between $1,000 to $4,000.

Treatment for Giardia in Dogs

If Giardia is detected in a dog’s stool sample, the goal will be to resolve the diarrhea and eliminate the parasite.

Most treatment plans include the following steps, according to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine:

Medication: Vets will often prescribe a deworming medication called Fenbendazole, and/or Metronidazole, which is an antibiotic.

Vets will often prescribe a deworming medication called Fenbendazole, and/or Metronidazole, which is an antibiotic. Diet: Your dog will likely require a special diet during treatment that will support their digestive health and help resolve the diarrhea.

Your dog will likely require a special diet during treatment that will support their digestive health and help resolve the diarrhea. Bathing: Dogs will need to be bathed on the final day of treatment to ensure all fecal matter and any Giardia cysts are removed from their fur.

Dogs will need to be bathed on the final day of treatment to ensure all fecal matter and any Giardia cysts are removed from their fur. Cleaning: To kill Giardia cysts on surfaces, owners can use common household disinfectants.

To kill Giardia cysts on surfaces, owners can use common household disinfectants. Disposal: Owners will have to ensure they are properly disposing of all feces.

Is Giardia Common in Senior Dogs?

Giardia can occur in dogs of all ages, however, senior dogs and puppies are at higher risk of infection and more severe diseases due to a poorer immune system.

Bottom Line

Giardia is an illness in dogs caused by parasitic infections. Symptoms typically include diarrhea. If you suspect your dog is suffering from Giardia, a trip to the vet is necessary for proper testing and treatment.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.