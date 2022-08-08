Gianna Rispoli on Finding Learning Opportunities Every Day

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Gianna Rispoli, Web Strategies Intern, about seeking out new knowledge and asking questions every day.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am an incoming junior at the University of Georgia, where I major in Marketing, minor in Fashion Merchandising, and am obtaining a certificate in Entrepreneurship. In my free time, I enjoy going to sushi with friends, spending time at the beach, and shopping. This summer, I was given the opportunity to join the Digital team at Nasdaq, where I make daily updates to the website and work with different business units to craft new web pages.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

Thus far, my favorite project has been examining the video tag library, where there are over 700 tags used to organize the videos published on Nasdaq’s site. Examining the tags has given me insight into what increases consumer engagement. By purging unnecessary tags and coordinating the important ones into groups, I can maximize how many people view Nasdaq content.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

Being a part of Nasdaq has been nothing but a welcoming experience. On my first day at the Global Headquarters in Times Square, my mentor Jakayah introduced me to so many people I now work with! I was able to make real connections and make the office feel like home. I love going into the office and meeting people, but I also enjoy meeting new people on Zoom.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

I really want to build my network globally. I have had the chance to chat with interns from all over the world. Seeing different perspectives and growing my connections has been a great learning experience.

What have you learned about yourself through this internship?

I have learned the importance of taking your time. I love being involved in different projects and maximizing my efforts, but it is important to slow down and double-check your work before turning projects in. This has saved me from making silly mistakes that I once would have glanced over.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Ask tons of questions. I make it a point to ask my manager as many questions as possible each day. Internships are a time to grow and learn more about yourself while expanding your knowledge in your area of work. By asking questions, you show that you are interested in making the most of your internship.

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

I have won over ten radio call-in contests! And I wrote my college essay about my luck!

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

The key to budgeting is determining what is important to you while saving as money comes in. Start by crafting a list of your values and goals. While working, it can be tempting to splurge on items you want, but you should prioritize necessities. Building a budget for yourself early in your college career allows you to have a budget-friendly mindset, ultimately helping you save for your future. For me, I track my spending using a spreadsheet where it is easy to see what I spend most of my money on. Writing out what you spend on helps to find areas of improvement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.