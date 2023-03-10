GHC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $599.95, changing hands as low as $592.80 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $525.58 per share, with $681.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $592.80.

