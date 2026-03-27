GH Research (GHRS) Price Target Increased by 18.94% to 40.04

The average one-year price target for GH Research (NasdaqGM:GHRS) has been revised to $40.04 / share. This is an increase of 18.94% from the prior estimate of $33.66 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 202.15% from the latest reported closing price of $13.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in GH Research. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHRS is 0.75%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 45,296K shares. The put/call ratio of GHRS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 10,407K shares representing 16.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,601K shares , representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 8,828K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,677K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,934K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,570K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHRS by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,800K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.