GGAL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Symbol: GGAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.54, changing hands as low as $13.44 per share. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGAL's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $18.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.44.

