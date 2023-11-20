GGAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Symbol: GGAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.73, changing hands as high as $15.81 per share. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA shares are currently trading up about 19% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GGAL's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $18.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.95.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: TPCO market cap history
Funds Holding GNE
AGH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.