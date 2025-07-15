Markets

GFT Technologies To Acquire Megawork In Brazil

July 15, 2025 — 01:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GFT Technologies SE has agreed to acquire 100 percent of Megawork Consultoria e Sistemas, a Brazilian SAP consultancy. Megawork's team consists of approximately 350 professionals, specialized in SAP consulting, support, and implementation. With the acquisition, GFT formally enters the SAP ecosystem. GFT is acquiring Megawork in an all-cash deal, fully financed from existing funds, from the company's founders.

Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT, said: "We want to massively improve the efficiency of SAP migrations, upgrades and implementation projects by 40 percent or more with our leading GenAI Product Wynxx."

