GFL Environmental Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL, GFL.TO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.9 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $189.1 million or $0.52 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.686 billion, compared to $1.571 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues to be approximately $7.00 billion.

