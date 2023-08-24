GFL Environmental Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.06, changing hands as low as $33.03 per share. GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.10 per share, with $39.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.

