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GFL Environmental Reports Q1 Financial Results

April 29, 2026 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2026.

The waste management and environmental services company faced a challenging quarter, posting a net loss attributable to the company of $215.7 million compared with net income of $3.41 billion in the prior-year period. Revenue increased to $1.64 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier, demonstrating growth in the company's core business operations.

The company's earnings per share declined to a loss of $0.63, compared with earnings of $8.67 per share in the same quarter last year.

GFL is currently trading after hours at $38.93, down $1.41 or 3.50 percent on the Neew York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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