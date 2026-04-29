GFL Environmental Reports Q1 Financial Results

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2026.

The waste management and environmental services company faced a challenging quarter, posting a net loss attributable to the company of $215.7 million compared with net income of $3.41 billion in the prior-year period. Revenue increased to $1.64 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier, demonstrating growth in the company's core business operations.

The company's earnings per share declined to a loss of $0.63, compared with earnings of $8.67 per share in the same quarter last year.

GFL is currently trading after hours at $38.93, down $1.41 or 3.50 percent on the Neew York Stock Exchange.

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