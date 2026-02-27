GFL Environmental To Renew Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), a solid waste management company, Friday announced that it intends to renew a normal course issuer bid or NCIB for the 12-month period commencing on March 3, 2026 and ending no later than March 2, 2027. Under the NCIB, the company may repurchase a maximum of 27,396,513 subordinate voting shares which will be cancelled upon buyback.

In pre-market activity, GFL shares were trading at $44.07, up 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

