Markets
GFL

GFL Environmental To Recapitalize Green Infrastructure Partners In $4.25 Bln Deal

August 07, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL, GFL.TO) Thursday announced that Green Infrastructure Partners has reached a deal with funds managed by Energy Capital Partners, LLC to recapitalize its business at an enterprise value of $4.25 billion.

GIP is a vertically integrated infrastructure company established in 2022 by GFL, funds managed by HPS Investment Partners Inc. and Patrick Dovigi.

On the closing of the transaction, GIP will receive aggregate gross proceeds of $775.0 million, of which it intends to return approximately $585.0 million to its shareholders and apply $175.0 million to its balance sheet to fund future growth.

GFL will receive approximately $200.0 million of the $585.0 million shareholder distribution.

After the distribution to GFL of approximately $200.0 million, GFL will own an approximate 30.1% interest in GIP valued at approximately $895.0 million. HPS and Mr. Dovigi will each also continue to hold a minority stake in GIP and support the company's future growth. The transaction is expected to close on or about September 2, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.