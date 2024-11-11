Gfinity Partners with 0M for AI Video Tech Expansion

Gfinity (GB:GFIN) has released an update.

Gfinity PLC has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with 0M Technology Solutions to commercialize 0M’s artificial intelligence technology aimed at the connected video market. This collaboration could enhance Gfinity’s position in the fast-growing video and advertising industry, leveraging its established networks and infrastructure. The announcement follows a successful cost-cutting program by Gfinity, which has improved its profitability and set the company on course to achieve monthly profitability by the end of 2024.

