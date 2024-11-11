News & Insights

Stocks

Gfinity Partners with 0M for AI Video Tech Expansion

November 11, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gfinity (GB:GFIN) has released an update.

Gfinity PLC has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with 0M Technology Solutions to commercialize 0M’s artificial intelligence technology aimed at the connected video market. This collaboration could enhance Gfinity’s position in the fast-growing video and advertising industry, leveraging its established networks and infrastructure. The announcement follows a successful cost-cutting program by Gfinity, which has improved its profitability and set the company on course to achieve monthly profitability by the end of 2024.

For further insights into GB:GFIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.