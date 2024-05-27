GFG Resources Proposes Warrant Amendments

GFG Resources (TSE:GFG) has released an update.

GFG Resources Inc. has proposed an amendment to extend expiry dates and reduce exercise prices for common share purchase warrants issued in October 2022 and March 2023. The adjusted terms would set the exercise price at $0.13 per share with an extended expiry date of April 19, 2027, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. GFG is a North American gold exploration company with significant projects in the Timmins Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada.

