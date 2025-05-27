Gevo, Inc. Appoints Dr. James J. Barber to Board of Directors

Gevo, Inc. appoints Dr. James J. Barber to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership in sustainable fuel innovation.

Gevo, Inc., a leader in sustainable aviation fuel and renewable chemicals, has announced the appointment of Dr. James J. Barber to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barber, who holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from MIT and has extensive experience in corporate leadership and board roles, brings valuable expertise to the company. Currently, he serves on the board of Graham Corporation and has a strong background in fields relevant to Gevo's mission. Gevo emphasizes its commitment to developing renewable energy solutions and strengthening rural economies through innovative production facilities and sustainable practices. The company operates significant renewable energy projects, including a dairy-based natural gas facility and an alcohol-to-jet fuel production site.

Appointment of Dr. James J. Barber to the Board of Directors enhances the company's leadership with his extensive experience in executive roles and board memberships.

Dr. Barber's technical expertise in fuels and chemicals aligns with Gevo's focus on sustainable aviation fuel and renewable products.

The addition of Dr. Barber is expected to support Gevo's strategic growth and innovation efforts in renewable energy solutions.

Gevo's commitment to strengthening rural economies and creating jobs is reinforced by its operational capabilities and partnerships.

Appointment of a new board member may indicate previous gaps in leadership or expertise, raising concerns about the company’s strategic direction prior to this change.

The reliance on forward-looking statements comes with significant risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence in company projections.

There is no mention of tangible achievements or milestones in the press release, which may lead to skepticism about the company's actual progress and operational effectiveness.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in sustainable aviation fuel and renewable chemicals, announced today the appointment of James J. Barber, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barber brings decades of executive leadership and board experience in public and private companies including fuels, chemicals, biobased materials, micro-optics, carbon nanofibers, joint ventures and licensing. Dr. Barber currently serves on the board of directors of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), where he chairs the Compensation Committee and is a member of the Audit and Nomination and Governance Committees.





Dr. Barber holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a B.S. in Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is also a recipient of the American Chemical Society's Henry F. Whalen, Jr. Award for Business Development and holds a Directorship Certification from the National Association of Corporate Directors.





“We welcome Dr. Barber to the Board,” said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, CEO of Gevo. “His deep technical expertise, strategic acumen, and boardroom leadership will be invaluable as we grow our company.”







About Gevo







Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.





For more information, see





www.gevo.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the promotion of James Barber, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.







Media Contact







Heather L. Manuel





VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships







PR@gevo.com









Investor Contact







Eric Frey, PhD





Vice President of Finance & Strategy







IR@gevo.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.