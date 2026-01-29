GEV vs. PEG: Which Grid-Focused Energy Stock Is the Better Buy?

The demand for clean electricity is accelerating worldwide, supported by a combination of long-term structural trends and rapid technological advances. Companies like GE Vernova GEV and Public Service Enterprise Group PEG benefit from the growing need for grid reliability and power infrastructure upgrades driven by electrification, but from different angles.



Grid-focused energy stocks are drawing investor attention as electrification accelerates and power networks face rising demand, aging infrastructure and reliability challenges. Utilities and energy-infrastructure companies tied to transmission, distribution and grid modernization stand to benefit from increased spending on upgrades needed to support renewable integration, electric vehicles, data centers and broader electrification trends.



Both companies are linked to the same long-term theme of grid modernization. GEV represents a growth-focused infrastructure provider, while PEG offers a more stable, income-oriented utility exposure.

Factors in Favor of GEV

GE Vernova participates as a supplier of grid and power equipment, positioning it as a growth-oriented play tied to rising investments in electrification and transmission modernization, albeit with higher valuation sensitivity and volatility.



The acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Prolec GE is strategically important because it gives GE Vernova full control of a major grid-equipment manufacturer. This strengthens its leadership in the rapidly expanding global grid infrastructure market, where utilities are investing heavily to upgrade aging networks. Multiple structural trends — increased electrification of the economy, the rapid build-out of AI-driven data centers, continued renewable energy expansion, and a growing need for grid resilience and reliability — are driving the demand. By deepening its grid capabilities and expanding its geographic reach, GE Vernova is better positioned to capture long-term growth as global electricity demand continues to rise.

Factors in Favor of PEG

Public Service Enterprise has a well-balanced portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that provide stable earnings and meaningful long-term growth opportunities. The company continues to benefit from favorable wholesale electricity prices, which have supported higher-than-expected profitability.



The company benefits from its strategic investments, which are focused on enhancing the reliability and resiliency of its transmission and distribution system. It has already invested $1.89 billion in the first nine months of 2025 for its infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency, electrification initiatives and load growth. Apart from boosting its transmission and distribution infrastructure, such solid investment plans are also aimed at expanding the company’s clean energy programs, thereby enhancing the resiliency of its infrastructure and customer reliability.



Let’s compare the two stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for GEV & PEG?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE Vernova’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pinned at $13, indicating year-over-year growth of 76.6%. GEV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public Service Enterprise’s 2026 EPS is pinned at $4.36, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.09%. PEG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.05%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Position of GEV & PEG

Currently, total debt to capital for GE Vernova is nil, while that for Public Service Enterprise is 57.88%.

Valuation for GEV & PEG

GE Vernova shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E F12M) of 51.89X compared with Public Service Enterprise’s P/E F12M of 18.57X.

GEV & PEG’s Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. GE Vernova’s current ROE is 46.91% compared with Public Service Enterprise’s 12.62%.

GEV & PEG’s Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of GE Vernova and Public Service Enterprise have increased 23.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

GEV or PEG: Which Is a Better Choice Now?

GE Vernova is a pure-play energy transition company with a diversified presence across Power, Wind, and Electrification, enabling it to serve the full electricity value chain from traditional generation to renewables and grid technologies. Public Service Enterprise benefits from a diversified mix of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that support stable earnings and long-term growth, aided by favorable wholesale power prices. The company is strengthening grid reliability and resilience through significant investments in transmission, distribution, electrification and clean energy initiatives,



However, our choice at the moment is GE Vernova, given its better earnings growth, price performance, ROE and better debt position. Both GEV and PEG stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.