Getty Images to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025

Getty Images will announce Q2 2025 results on August 11, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants can join the call by phone or via a simultaneous webcast available on the company’s Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the call will be accessible for two weeks afterward. Getty Images is recognized as a leading global visual content creator, serving a diverse range of customers with a vast library of imagery and innovative content solutions, including generative AI tools that enhance creative processes. The company collaborates with hundreds of thousands of content creators and partners to deliver unparalleled coverage and visual content.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,886 shares for an estimated $323,076 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,601 shares for an estimated $81,032 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,601 shares for an estimated $81,032 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,878 shares for an estimated $73,866 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,989 shares for an estimated $69,450 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,746 shares for an estimated $60,866 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,850 shares for an estimated $56,986 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,787 shares for an estimated $42,534 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,098 shares for an estimated $41,124 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,949 shares for an estimated $28,162 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,249 shares for an estimated $12,782 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,223 shares for an estimated $2,264.

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GETY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GETY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

$GETY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GETY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GETY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $3.5 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $2.45 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $7.7 on 03/18/2025

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that the company intends to release its second quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-225-9448, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9708. The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ2. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11159655.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.gettyimages.com/



. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly following the call.







About Getty Images







Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its



Getty Images



,



iStock



and



Unsplash



brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and more than 350 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000



news



,



sport



and



entertainment



events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned



photographic archives



in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.





Through its



best-in-class creative library



and



Custom Content



solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights,



Getty Images



and



iStock



customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.





For company news and announcements, visit our



Newsroom



.







Investor Contact:







Getty Images





Steven Kanner







Investorrelations@gettyimages.com









Media Contact:







Getty Images





Julia Holmes







Julia.Holmes@gettyimages.com





