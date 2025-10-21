Markets

Getlink Q3 Revenue Up 1%; Confirms 2025 EBITDA Target

October 21, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Getlink SE (GET.PA) reported third quarter revenue of 472 million euros, up 1% supported by higher revenue at Eurotunnel and Europorte. Eurotunnel revenue was up 3% to 364 million euros, due to growth in Shuttle activity. The Group confirmed its EBITDA target for 2025 of between 780 million and 830 million euros.

Yann Leriche, CEO, said: "Eurotunnel achieved record revenue, supported by the attractiveness of LeShuttle service and growth in High-Speed traffic. During the quarter, we successfully completed preparation for the new European Union Entry/Exit System border controls. The integration of digital and artificial intelligence in developing a smooth and efficient EES customer journey further enhances the attractiveness of our offering."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRPTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.