Getlink Q3 Revenue Up 1%; Confirms 2025 EBITDA Target

(RTTNews) - Getlink SE (GET.PA) reported third quarter revenue of 472 million euros, up 1% supported by higher revenue at Eurotunnel and Europorte. Eurotunnel revenue was up 3% to 364 million euros, due to growth in Shuttle activity. The Group confirmed its EBITDA target for 2025 of between 780 million and 830 million euros.

Yann Leriche, CEO, said: "Eurotunnel achieved record revenue, supported by the attractiveness of LeShuttle service and growth in High-Speed traffic. During the quarter, we successfully completed preparation for the new European Union Entry/Exit System border controls. The integration of digital and artificial intelligence in developing a smooth and efficient EES customer journey further enhances the attractiveness of our offering."

