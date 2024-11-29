News & Insights

Stocks

Getech Group Sees Significant Stake Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Getech Group plc (GB:GTC) has released an update.

Getech Group plc has disclosed that First Equity Limited acquired a 3.54% stake, marking a significant shift in voting rights. This move involves 5,400,000 shares and underscores the active interest in Getech’s stock, reflecting potential strategic changes or investor confidence in the company’s future.

