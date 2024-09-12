Get Rich Slowly: The Magic of Dividend Growth Stocks

Dividend growth stocks have a secret weapon in their arsenal: consistent outperformance. Companies like Visa (NYSE: V), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) have all soundly beaten the benchmark S&P 500 index over the prior 10-year period.

This trend extends to most large-cap stocks with annualized dividend growth rates above 6%. The strong correlation between dividend growth and crucial financial metrics -- like payout ratios, earnings power, and free cash flow -- is the reason.

Sustained market-beating performance

The dividend growth rate essentially functions as a powerful valuation metric. While exceptions exist, this metric tends to adequately parse the blue chip stalwarts from the also-rans among dividend-paying large-cap stocks, identifying companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable growth.

Companies that grow their dividends typically demonstrate consistent earnings growth, rising free cash flow, and conservative payout ratios. Lowe's, for instance, maintains a healthy payout ratio of 36.7%. Lockheed Martin's stands at 45.1%, and Visa's is at a conservative 21.5%. A low payout ratio ensures the dividend is sustainable over the long term, critical for building an income snowball.

Most importantly, these rock-solid fundamentals tend to translate into market-beating performance over the long haul. For instance, Lowe's, Lockheed Martin, and Visa have all delivered superior total returns (including dividends and assuming reinvestment) than the vaunted S&P 500 over the prior 10-years:

Quiet growth that won't rattle your nerves

While high-flying tech stocks often grab headlines, thanks to their roller-coaster price swings, top dividend growth stocks generally deliver market-beating returns with remarkably low volatility. Visa, Lockheed Martin, and Lowe's exemplify this trend. These dividend growth champions have exhibited an average daily price change of just 1.57% over the past three years, nearly matching the S&P 500's 1.12% average daily fluctuation.

This index-level stability stands in stark contrast to volatile tech darlings like Nvidia, which has experienced an average daily price flux of over 3.5% during the same period. The steady climb of dividend growth stocks allows investors to sleep soundly at night, knowing their wealth is growing without the stomach-churning drops often associated with growth stocks.

Dividend growth investing provides a smoother path to wealth accumulation. Moreover, it's an approach that doesn't require constant portfolio monitoring or iron nerves to withstand market turbulence. In fact, the best approach is to set up recurring investments in a handful of top dividend growth stocks employing a dollar-cost-averaging strategy, and then let time do the heavy lifting.

Passive-income generators in retirement

The true magic of dividend growth stocks reveals itself over extended holding periods. By consistently investing in elite dividend growth stocks like Visa, Lockheed Martin, and Lowe's, you can build a substantial passive-income stream for retirement.

Let's crunch the numbers. If you contributed $7,000 to your Roth IRA (the maximum for 2024) every year for 30 years, investing solely in top dividend growth stocks with an average yield of 2.11% and 6% annualized dividend growth, you could generate annual dividend income exceeding $16,000. More impressively, your total account value could surpass $750,000.

This example, however, is conservative. A more aggressive strategy targeting stocks with annualized dividend growth rates above 15% -- which typically come with lower yields under 1% -- could potentially drive your annual dividend income up to around $30,000 and result in a total portfolio value of nearly $1 million.

What's more, companies in this top-tier category often sport wide economic moats, conservative payout ratios, and exceptional management teams. In essence, you're not just building wealth, but also adding quality to your portfolio -- a vital yet often intangible trait.

While this strategy alone might not fully fund your retirement, it could provide a significant supplement to Social Security, pensions, or other income sources. The power of compounding works in your favor, transforming modest, regular investments into a substantial nest egg that can provide financial security in your golden years.

The magic of dividend growth stocks

Dividend growth stocks offer a compelling blend of steady capital appreciation and ever-increasing income streams. They provide a path to wealth accumulation that doesn't require constant portfolio monitoring or nerve-wracking volatility.

By focusing on companies with a proven track record of growing their payouts, investors can harness the power of compounding to build significant wealth over time. These unsung heroes of the stock market can help you get rich slowly but surely, turning the magic of compound growth into a very real and comfortable retirement.

With their combination of growth potential, income generation, and relative stability, dividend growth stocks like Visa, Lockheed Martin, and Lowe's offer a powerful strategy for long-term investors. They provide both financial security and peace of mind, making them an attractive option for those looking to build wealth steadily over time.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

