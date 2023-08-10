Get Ready for a Rebound in Disney (DIS) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) financial performance has been a roller-coaster ride. While its third-quarter revenue for fiscal year 2023 saw 4% growth to reach $22.33 billion, it fell short of the estimated 4.8% growth to $22.53 billion. Disney’s adjusted earnings per share managed to surpass Wall Street’s expectations as cost-cutting initiatives start to show.

The stock has gone roundtrip, trading back to 2020 Covid-19 lows and may be stabilizing here. The question is when the time to buy DIS stock might be.

Source: Charts by TradingView

Cost-Cutting Initiatives Start to Save Disney

CEO Bob Iger has been instrumental in implementing cost-cutting initiatives, which have started to bear fruit. Iger stated, “In the eight months since my return, these important changes are creating a more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined approach to our operations.” This strategy has put Disney on track to exceed its initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings. It has also improved its direct-to-consumer operating income by roughly $1 billion in just three quarters.

Disney’s Parks, Experiences, and Products segment has been a significant revenue generator. This segment, which includes theme parks, resorts, certain merchandise licensing, and retailing activities, reported a 13% increase in revenue, amounting to $8.33 billion for the quarter. This growth contrasts with the shrinking media and entertainment segment.

Disney’s foray into the streaming business has been a focal point of its operations. Despite becoming one of the largest streaming companies globally in less than four years, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, has seen a meaningful decline in subscriber numbers. The total number of Disney+ subscribers at the end of the quarter stood at 146.1 million, a 7.4% decline from the previous quarter.

The decline in total subscribers came primarily from its Disney+ Hotstar offering in India, which saw a 24% drop in subscribers. Notably, these are low-value subscribers, contributing only 59 cents per month in average revenue.

To boost financial performance, Disney has announced price hikes for its streaming services. It will also launch ad-supported tiers for Disney+ and Hulu in select European markets and Canada. Disney also plans to address the issue of password sharing, similar to the strategy deployed by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Iger stated that the company is actively exploring ways to address account sharing. Disney plans to update its subscriber agreements with additional terms on sharing policies.

One thing I personally like to see is debt reduction. Disney’s management succeeded in reducing its debt during the third quarter. Its net debt dropped from $38.12 billion at the end of the second quarter to $35.73 billion by the end of the third quarter, a decline of $2.39 billion. While this is positive, it’s still a question if DIS stock is properly valued now.

Source: Chart courtesy of YCharts

The Bottom Line on DIS Stock

What’s the bottom line here? Disney’s third-quarter performance was a mixed bag, with revenue falling short of expectations and a decrease in Disney+ subscribers. However, the impact of cost-cutting initiatives was clearly visible in the form of robust cash flows and debt reduction. Despite the decline in total Disney+ subscribers, the company consistently grew in its core, high-value markets.

Disney’s brand will never die. And neither will animal spirits from those looking to buy a beaten-down blue-chip name. To me, DIS stock could see a solid rebound from these levels, assuming we don’t experience a meaningful recession over the next year or two.

