Get An Even Better Deal On VRTS Than Director Morris Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 12, Virtus Investment Partners Inc's Director, W. Howard Morris, invested $524,362.50 into 4,050 shares of VRTS, for a cost per share of $129.47. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) and achieve a cost basis 2.9% cheaper than Morris, with shares changing hands as low as $125.78 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $124.70 per share, with $215.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.65. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which VRTS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2026 W. Howard Morris Director 4,050 $129.47 $524,362.50

The current annualized dividend paid by Virtus Investment Partners Inc is $9.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 04/30/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VRTS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VRTS makes up 1.65% of the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (Symbol: WDIV) which is trading lower by about 1.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding VRTS).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Bill Ackman Stock Picks

 OLBK Videos

 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.