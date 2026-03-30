Get An Even Better Deal On RPC Than Director McCoy Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 23, Ridgepost Capital Inc Class A's Director, David M. McCoy, invested $515,900.00 into 70,000 shares of RPC, for a cost per share of $7.37. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ridgepost Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: RPC) and achieve a cost basis 6.1% cheaper than McCoy, with shares changing hands as low as $6.92 per share. Ridgepost Capital Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.875 per share, with $13.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.16. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RPC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/19/2026 Robert B. Stewart Jr. 10,000 $8.65 $86,500.00 02/24/2026 Robert B. Stewart Jr. 5,000 $8.27 $41,350.00 03/23/2026 David M. McCoy Director 70,000 $7.37 $515,900.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Ridgepost Capital Inc Class A is $0.15/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/27/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RPC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Historical Earnings

 VCSH Average Annual Return

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.