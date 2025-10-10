Get An Even Better Deal On PMT Than Director Lynch Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Director, Catherine A. Lynch, invested $33,932.46 into 2,823 shares of PMT, for a cost per share of $12.02. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) and achieve a cost basis 1.5% cheaper than Lynch, with shares changing hands as low as $11.84 per share. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.7026 per share, with $14.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.87. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PMT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/22/2025 Catherine A. Lynch Director 2,823 $12.02 $33,932.46

The current annualized dividend paid by Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/10/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PMT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

