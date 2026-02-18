Get An Even Better Deal On NTRS Than Director Petrino Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 5, Northern Trust Corp's Director, Richard Petrino, invested $148,910.00 into 1,000 shares of NTRS, for a cost per share of $148.91. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and achieve a cost basis 2.5% cheaper than Petrino, with shares changing hands as low as $145.26 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $81.62 per share, with $157.5999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.66. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NTRS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2025 Robert Edward Moritz Jr. Director 270 $126.66 $34,198.20 11/04/2025 Robert Edward Moritz Jr. Director 3,891 $128.57 $500,265.87 02/02/2026 Robert Edward Moritz Jr. Director 245 $151.85 $37,203.25 02/05/2026 Richard Petrino Director 1,000 $148.91 $148,910.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Northern Trust Corp is $3.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/06/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NTRS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

