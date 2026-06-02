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Get An Even Better Deal On DC Than Director Kenner Did

June 02, 2026 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 28, Dakota Gold Corp's Director, Todd J. Kenner, invested $100,357.60 into 17,921 shares of DC, for a cost per share of $5.60. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Dakota Gold Corp (Symbol: DC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Kenner, with shares changing hands as low as $5.55 per share. Dakota Gold Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Dakota Gold Corp Chart

Looking at the chart above, DC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.19 per share, with $7.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.02. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/28/2026 Todd J. Kenner Director 17,921 $5.60 $100,357.60

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further DC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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