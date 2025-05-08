Gesher Acquisition Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Starting May 12, 2025

Holders of Gesher Acquisition Corp. II units can separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting May 12, 2025.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II announced that starting May 12, 2025, investors can separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in their units from the Company’s initial public offering. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GSHR” and “GSHRW,” while units that are not separated will continue to trade under “GSHRU.” The Company, which is a special purpose acquisition corporation established to pursue business combinations, primarily aims to focus on businesses in Israel with international operations. The press release also contains forward-looking statements related to potential business combinations and warns that actual outcomes may differ from those anticipated.

Potential Positives

Holders of units from the initial public offering will have the flexibility to trade Class A ordinary shares and warrants separately, potentially increasing liquidity and trading volume for the company's securities.

The establishment of separate trading symbols for the Class A shares and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Market can enhance the visibility and market presence of the company.

The company retains the option to pursue business combination opportunities across various industries, signaling potential for diversification and growth in its strategic approach.

Potential Negatives

The announcement may imply a lack of immediate business combination plans, which could lead to investor concerns about the company's growth strategy and prospects.

The press release emphasizes that it does not constitute an offer to sell, which may indicate regulatory uncertainties or limitations, potentially deterring investors.

The heavy reliance on forward-looking statements without solid commitments may raise doubts about the company's future performance and reliability in executing its business strategy.

FAQ

What is the main announcement from Gesher Acquisition Corp. II?

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II will allow unit holders to separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting May 12, 2025.

What symbols will the shares and warrants trade under?

Class A ordinary shares will trade under "GSHR" and warrants under "GSHRW" on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Will the units continue to trade?

Yes, the units that are not separated will continue to trade under the symbol "GSHRU."

What is Gesher Acquisition Corp. II's focus for business combinations?

The company intends to pursue business combinations primarily with target businesses in Israel operating internationally.

Are any forward-looking statements included in the press release?

Yes, the press release includes forward-looking statements regarding potential business combinations and financing opportunities.

New York, NY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: GSHRU) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing May 12, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GSHR” and “GSHRW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “GSHRU.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Gesher Acquisition Corp. II







Gesher Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses although it currently intends to focus on target businesses located in Israel, particularly those that conduct business internationally in Asia, Europe or North America.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Gesher Acquisition Corp. II





Ezra Gardner







ezra@gesherspac.com





