Markets

Gerresheimer, Stevanato To Jointly Develop Ready-To-Use Solution Platform Based On EZ-fill

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) and Stevanato Group (STVN) said they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use solution platform with an initial focus on vials, based on Stevanato Group's EZ-fill technology. The collaboration aims to make RTU vials a standard, available to a wide number of pharma companies globally.

The jointly developed vial platform and trademark will be presented in detail in November 2022. A hallmark of the new RTU platform is a significant reduction in particles, the companies noted.

Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG, said: "Due to the strong reduction of the particle load, the quality is significantly increased. Our new innovative solution will convince the market to significantly accelerate the conversion from bulk to RTU Vials."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular