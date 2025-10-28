Gerresheimer Appoints Uwe Röhrhoff As Interim CEO, Succeeding Dietmar Siemssen

(RTTNews) - Gerresheimer AG on Tuesday said it has appointed Uwe Röhrhoff as the interim CEO of the Management Board, effective November 1, 2025.

He succeeds Dietmar Siemssen, who will step down as CEO of Gerresheimer AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board on October 31, 2025.

Uwe Röhrhoff previously held various management positions at Gerresheimer from 1991 to 2017, most recently serving as CEO from 2010 to 2017.

