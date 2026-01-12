Markets
GERN

Geron Expects Rytelo Net Sales Of $220 Mln-$240 Mln In 2026

January 12, 2026 — 09:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Geron Corporation (GERN) on Monday provided financial guidance for 2026, expecting net product revenue for Rytelo in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

The company said its 2026 outlook reflects expected top-line growth alongside a reduction in operating spend year over year.

Total operating expenses are expected in the range of $230 million to $240 million in 2026.

Rytelo is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) with transfusion-dependent anemia. It is also approved in the European Union as a monotherapy for adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to very low, low, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.