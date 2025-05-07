Markets
Geron Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

May 07, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Geron Corp. (GERN) posted a first quarter net loss of $19.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $55.4 million, or $0.09 per share, prior year. Total net revenue was $39.6 million, compared to $0.3 million, previous year. Total product revenue, net for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $39.4 million.

As of March 31, 2025, Geron had approximately $457.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. The company believes that existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, together with anticipated net revenues from U.S. sales of RYTELO, will be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements for the foreseeable future.

