Geron (BIT:1GERN) Price Target Increased by 16.24% to 2.88

The average one-year price target for Geron (BIT:1GERN) has been revised to €2.88 / share. This is an increase of 16.24% from the prior estimate of €2.47 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.90 to a high of €4.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.49% from the latest reported closing price of €1.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GERN is 0.06%, an increase of 24.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 526,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 63,771K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,379K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 32,511K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,097K shares , representing a decrease of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 51.30% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 23,290K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,290K shares , representing an increase of 25.76%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GERN by 17.36% over the last quarter.

