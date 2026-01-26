Markets

German Stocks Subdued In Cautious Trading

January 26, 2026 — 06:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks remained mostly subdued Monday morning with U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Canada and fears of government shutdown in the U.S., rendering the mood cautious.

Investors also looked ahead to major tech earnings updates and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark DAX was down 33.75 points or 0.14% at 24,825.61 a few minutes before noon.

MTU Aero Engines, Rheinmetall, SAP and Volkswagen lost 1.3 to 1.7%. Fresenius and Daimler Truck Holding dropped by about 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

GEA Group, Infineon Technologies, Merck, Zalando, Beiersdorf and Deutsche Telekom lost 0.3 to 0.1%.

Commercbank climbed nearly 2%. Deutsche Bank advanced 1.5%, while Heiderlberg Materials, E.ON, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Qiagen, Bayer, RWE and Brenntag gained 0.5 to 1%.

German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus gained nealry 3% after the company's first-quarter cash flow more than tripled despite lower revenue.

In economic news, Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index remained unchanged at 87.6 in January 2026, holding near its lowest level since May 2025 and below market expectations of 88.1. The Current Conditions index inched up to 85.7 from 85.6, while the Expectations index slipped to 89.5 from 89.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.