German Factory Orders Beat Forecasts: Best ETFs to Consider Now

In a surprising turn of events for the Eurozone's largest economy, official data released on May 6, 2026, revealed that German industrial orders increased 5% sequentially in March, far outpacing analysts’ expectations of a modest 1% increase. This robust performance triggered an immediate rally in the nation’s equity market, with the DAX climbing 2.2% in a single trading session on Wednesday to close at record levels.

For investors, this convergence of manufacturing resilience and market momentum demands urgent attention.

Thus, remaining exposed to German equities via Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) appears to be a prudent strategy at this moment, as the data signals a clear shift from stagnation toward a potentially prolonged recovery.

However, before acting, it is crucial to understand the underlying drivers of this industrial boom and assess whether the rally can sustain its momentum to make a prudent investment decision.

The Engine Driving the German Boom

The surprisingly strong industrial orders data is the primary catalyst behind the recent boom witnessed in the German stock market, particularly driven by a resurgence in foreign demand. As cited in a Reuters press release, the 5% jump in German factory orders was broad-based, with domestic orders rising 4.0% and foreign orders climbing 5.6%, led by a 10.1% increase in orders from the Eurozone.

Sector-wise, strong order gains were reported by electrical equipment manufacturers.

The rally in the DAX was driven by strong corporate earnings, with major German industrial and auto-related companies, such as MTU Aero Engines and Continental AG, recently reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Recent optimism surrounding a potential end to the long-running U.S.-Iran conflict, which has led to a significant decline in oil prices over the past few days, may have also boosted investor confidence in German equities.

Outlook for Germany

The outlook for the German economy remains uncertain to some extent. While the Ifo Institute’s Economic Forecast Spring 2026 report indicated that the recovery in the German economy would likely continue through the remainder of the year, the institute’s latest report published in April suggested that the nation’s business sentiment index fell to its lowest level since May 2020.

On the other hand, April PMI data showed manufacturer sentiment turning negative for the first ‌time in more than a year as firms front-loaded orders.

Commerzbank’s chief economist expects industrial orders to decline in the second quarter, signaling a GDP contraction due to rising energy costs amid the Middle East crisis. These developments suggest a rocky road ahead for the German economy and, in turn, cast a shadow of uncertainty over the German stock market.

Even amid these risks, the structural shift of the economy toward green energy and digital infrastructure provides a compelling long-term growth narrative. If geopolitical tensions de-escalate as hinted by recent U.S.-Iran draft agreements, the economy may regain its upward trajectory, keeping the grass green for the nation’s equity market.

German ETFs to Consider

Considering the aforementioned discussion, for investors seeking to balance the positive long-term momentum of the German economy against the cautious outlook, the following ETFs offer diversified access to the German stock market:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF EWG

This fund, with net assets worth $1.30 billion, offers exposure to 54 large and mid-sized companies in Germany. Sector-wise, industrials takes the first spot in this fund at 31.6%, followed by financials (21.3%) and information technology (13.9%).

EWG has gained 4.2% over the past year. The fund charges 49 basis points (bps) as fees.

Global X DAX Germany ETF DAX

This fund, with net assets worth $257.1 million, offers exposure to 41 largest and most liquid companies admitted to the FWB Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Sector-wise, industrials takes the first spot in this fund at 35.3%, followed by financials (21%) and information technology (13.3%).

DAX has gained 6.2% over the past year. The fund charges 20 bps as fees.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF FLGR

This fund, with net assets worth $44.2 million, offers exposure to 65 German large and mid-capitalization stocks. Sector-wise, industrials takes the first spot in this fund at 31.9%, followed by financials (22.1%) and information technology (14%).

FLGR has gained 4.1% over the past year. The fund charges 9 bps as fees.

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iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG): ETF Research Reports

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.