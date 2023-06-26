German Business Climate Worsens in June, Defying Forecasts

Highlights

German business morale worsens for second straight month.

Ifo institute reports business climate index at 88.5 in June.

Analysts predicted a decline to 90.7, indicating economic challenges.

Overview

The sentiment in the German economy has taken a considerable hit, as reflected by the decline in the ifo Business Climate Index from 91.5 points in May to 88.5 points in June. This marked decrease in confidence was accompanied by notably pessimistic expectations and worsened assessments of current situations by companies. The manufacturing sector, in particular, is proving to be a major contributor to the turbulent waters the German economy finds itself in.

Manufacturing Sector Faces Deteriorating Business Climate

Within the manufacturing industry, the business climate has deteriorated significantly. Expectations have plummeted to their lowest level since November 2022, affecting nearly every sector. Furthermore, companies have expressed dissatisfaction with their current situations, and many of them consider their order backlogs to be insufficient.

Service Sector Hit by Decline

The service sector has also experienced a decline in the index. Companies within this sector are less satisfied with their current situations, and their expectations have become notably more pessimistic. The negative developments in manufacturing have especially impacted transport and logistics, exacerbating the challenges faced by these industries.

Trade Sector’s Index Declines

Trade has not been spared either, as the index for this sector has declined. Although companies have shown a slight improvement in their satisfaction with current business conditions, expectations for the future remain predominantly pessimistic.

Construction Industry Dips

Even the construction industry has witnessed a decrease in the business climate indicator. Companies in this sector are somewhat less satisfied with their current situations, and their expectations for the upcoming months have worsened.

German Economy Faces Challenges

In summary, the German economy is grappling with a clouded sentiment across various sectors. Manufacturing stands out as a significant driver of this downturn, with pessimistic expectations and worsened assessments of current situations. The ripple effects extend to the service, trade, and construction sectors, compounding the challenges faced by the overall economy.

Short-term Forecast: German Economy Bearish

Short-term Forecast: Bearish Given the downward trajectory in sentiment and the challenges faced by multiple sectors, the short-term outlook for the German economy appears bearish. The manufacturing sector, in particular, will likely continue to face headwinds, which could further dampen sentiment across other industries. It remains crucial to closely monitor developments in the coming months to assess any potential changes in the economic landscape.

