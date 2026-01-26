German American Bancorp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - German American Bancorp (GABC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $35.68 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $23.21 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, German American Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $35.90 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.4% to $96.00 million from $65.14 million last year.

German American Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.68 Mln. vs. $23.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $96.00 Mln vs. $65.14 Mln last year.

