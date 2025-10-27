German American Bancorp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - German American Bancorp (GABC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $35.07 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $21.05 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, German American Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $34.44 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.8% to $94.45 million from $63.48 million last year.

German American Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.07 Mln. vs. $21.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $94.45 Mln vs. $63.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.