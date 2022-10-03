GeoWealth Expands Model Marketplace

GeoWealth, a TAMP built for registered investment advisors, recently announced several upgrades to its platform that focuses on providing RIAs with more personalization in their investment management programs. This includes expanding its model marketplace by increasing its vetted manager menu by over 200 percent. Advisors that use GeoWealth’s platform have previously had the flexibility to build their own models, select third-party model portfolios, or combine the two through custom UMAs. GeoWealth has now enhanced the platform by onboarding SMAs and single asset class or "sleeve-level" strategies to be in the UMA allocations. The firm has also announced the launch of its internal Investment Consulting division and the release of its integrated Manager Portal module on the platform. The Portal will allow third-party managers and advisors managing portfolios, to communicate portfolio updates to the GeoWealth trading team for execution. Plus, the portal will also allow asset managers to load their collateral directly to the Model Center for easy access by advisors.

Finsum:GeoWealth recently announced that it upgraded its platform with the expansion of its model marketplace and release of an integrated Manager Portal.

