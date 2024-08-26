George Weston's Preferred Shares Series IV Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $21.64 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 13.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:

In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.