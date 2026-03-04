George Weston Q4 Profit Falls, But Revenue Rises- Update

(RTTNews) - George Weston Limited (WN.TO) on Wednesday reported lower fourth-quarter profit mainly due to an unfavourable fair value adjustment related to its Trust Unit liability.

Net earnings available to common shareholders fell to C$280 million or C$0.72 per share from C$664 million or C$1.68 per share a year earlier, primarily reflecting the unfavourable year-over-year impact of a C$388 million fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders were C$468 million or C$1.21 per share.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders declined to C$256 million or C$0.66 per share compared with C$659 million or C$1.68 per share last year. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were C$444 million or C$1.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.7% to $1.894 billion from the prior year.

Revenue rose 11.2% to $16.536 billion from $14.874 billion last year.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.297933 per share, payable on April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2026.

For 2026, George Weston expects adjusted net earnings to increase, supported by performance across its operating segments, and plans to use excess cash to repurchase shares.

