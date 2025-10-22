The Geopolitical Windfall for Indian ETFs as Trump Hints at Tariff Cut

With Washington and New Delhi supposedly edging closer to a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, optimism is rising across markets, particularly among investors eyeing India-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This optimism is largely based on a report published by the Indian media outlet, Mint, according to which sources have confirmed that the United States is preparing to cut tariffs on Indian imports to between 15% and 16% from the current 50%, following India’s assurance to curtail its purchase of Russian oil gradually.

The deal, expected to be formalized during the upcoming ASEAN Summit, should de-escalate the trade tensions between the world's two large powerhouses and can be expected to significantly boost the large-cap Indian equities and, hence, the ETFs holding them.

Geopolitics: A Critical Market Force

This unfolding U.S.-India trade negotiation is a textbook example of how geopolitics directly translates into global trade and, consequently, financial market movements. The trajectory of this deal has been directly influenced by broader international dynamics, including America’s strategy to isolate Russia economically.

India's initial surge in Russian oil imports, driven by discounted prices, triggered a punitive U.S. tariff response. Now, its commitment to scaling back those imports is paving the way for tariff relief that should boost India’s export sectors.

A bilateral trade agreement with India is also expected to strengthen the United States’ broader effort to diversify energy alliances amid the nation’s ongoing strains with China. With China reducing its imports of U.S. corn, Washington is aggressively seeking new buyers for its agricultural products, a need that India can help fill.

Such geopolitical rebalancing has ripple effects on stocks and ETFs. When trade tensions ease, investors often shift capital toward growth-oriented emerging markets as reduced tariffs lower input costs and bolster corporate earnings.

A Golden Opportunity for Indian ETFs

The impending trade deal presents a golden opportunity for investors to enter or increase their exposure to the Indian market via ETFs before the official signing drives prices higher. The expected reduction in tariffs on Indian exports, especially in key sectors like textiles, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals, should provide an immediate boost to the earnings of export-oriented companies.

Furthermore, the broader sentiment shift — from a 'trade war' footing to a strategic partnership — is likely to attract a fresh wave of Foreign Institutional Investor (“FII”) capital into the country.

Long-term investors may thus find this an opportune moment to accumulate India ETFs before valuations climb further following the trade deal announcement.

In the next section, we will explore a selection of India-focused ETFs that appear particularly well-positioned to capture upside from the forthcoming U.S.-India trade agreement.

Indian ETFs in Focus

Here are some India-focused ETFs that investors might keep in their watchlist, amid the current market situation:

iShares MSCI India ETF ( INDA )

This fund, with net assets worth $9.58 billion, offers exposure to large- and mid-cap Indian companies.

INDA has gained 3.5% year to date. The fund charges 62 basis points (bps) as fees.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ( EPI )

This fund, with total assets worth $2.9 million, provides exposure to profitable companies in the Indian equity market.

EPI has soared 2.1% year to date. The fund charges 84 bps as fees.

Franklin FTSE India ETF ( FLIN )

This fund, with total assets worth $2.53 billion, provides exposure to Indian large and mid-cap companies.

FLIN has soared 3.3% year to date. The fund charges 19 bps as fees.

The India Internet ETF ( INQQ )

This fund, with net assets worth $63.4 million, provides exposure to publicly traded Internet & e-commerce companies of India.

INQQ has soared 3.3% year to date. The fund charges 86 bps as fees.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN): ETF Research Reports

INQQ The India Internet ETF (INQQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.