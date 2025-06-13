Geopolitical Fears Drive Stock Selloff

Stocks sank Friday, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran rattled markets and sent investors fleeing risk. The Dow shed 769 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also logged sharp losses -- with all three benchmarks turning in steep weekly declines. Against this backdrop, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its third-straight win and surged nearly 25% on the week.

The selloff accelerated late in the session, following reports that Iran had launched retaliatory missile strikes toward Israel. Earlier in the day, Israeli forces initiated a wave of airstrikes and declared a state of emergency, with U.S. officials confirming no direct involvement. President Donald Trump also weighed in, urging Iran to return to nuclear negotiations and warning of “planned attacks.”

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Surge as Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Oil prices surged today, as Israel’s airstrikes against Iran fueled fears of a broader Middle East conflict and potential supply disruptions. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $4.94, or 7.3%, to close at $72.98 per barrel -- its highest level since March 2022. For the week, black gold gained roughly 10%.

Gold prices also rallied on safe-haven demand, with August-dated gold futures rising 1.5% to settle at $3,452.80 per ounce, nearing April’s record highs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.