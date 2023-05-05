Geopark (GPRK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Geopark said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 4.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=205).

The current dividend yield is 2.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geopark. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.60%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.30% to 27,485K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geopark is 19.44. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 104.17% from its latest reported closing price of 9.52.

The projected annual revenue for Geopark is 975MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 8,032K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,783K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 7,525K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,106K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,837K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 72.47% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 959K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geopark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with oil and gas assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Perú, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

