GeoPark Appoints Jaime Uribe As CFO

(RTTNews) - GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK), an oil and gas exploration company, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Jaime Uribe as its chief financial officer, effective January 15, 2024.

Uribe succeeds previous finance chief Veronica Davila who stepped down in November to explore external opportunities.

Jaime Uribe has over 25 years of industry and finance experience. He was most recently the Group CFO of Ecopetrol.

Further, the company provided an update on the operating activity of two new exploration wells, the Bisbita Centro 1 well in the Llanos 123 Block and the Zorzal Este 1 well in the Llanos 87 Block.

The two wells are currently producing around 1,500 bopd gross in aggregate.

In pre-market activity, GeoPark shares are trading at $9, up 1.81% on the New York Stock Exchange.

