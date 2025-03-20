News & Insights

Markets
GEO

GEO Group Secures ICE Contract For Michigan Immigration Processing Center

March 20, 2025 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) has signed a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - ICE to activate a 1,800-bed federal immigration processing center at its North Lake Facility in Baldwin, Michigan.

A long-term agreement is expected within months, with the multi-year contract projected to generate over $70 million annually.

GEO will provide security, maintenance, food services, medical care, legal access, and recreational amenities, with margins aligned to its Secure Services facilities.

Executive Chairman George Zoley emphasized the facility's role in supporting federal immigration enforcement and highlighted GEO's 40-year partnership with ICE.

GEO is currently trading at $28.97 or 2.84% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.